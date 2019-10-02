New website for Nevada consumers who plan to buy health insurance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Division of Insurance announced Tuesday the 2020 approved Health Insurance Rates for all plans in the market as well as the new healthcare portal where consumers will purchase their medical insurance plans.

Shoppers will enroll at NevadaHealthLink.com and no longer on HealthCare.gov.

There is exactly one month left until Open Enrollment begins. If you have questions about changing your health plan or need assistance, contact a Certified Enrollment Counselor today. #MyHealthNV https://t.co/eEPfEOZ8Qk pic.twitter.com/4YFNzjC2B0 — Nevada Health Link (@NVHealthLink) October 1, 2019

The department is encouraging consumers to review the portal and the rate increases before open enrollment begins on November 1, 2019.

Seven companies will offer health insurance with as many as 60 plans to choose from on and off the online market known as Exchange. The approved rate increase for both on and off the Exchange is 1.7% to 1.9%.

“Every year the Division publishes this information in advance so that consumers have an opportunity to preview plans and their rates,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. “This is a good time to begin comparing available plans and to visit the new State Exchange website to be better prepared for Open Enrollment.”

INSURANCE COMPANIES ON THE HEALTH EXCHANGE

Health Plan of Nevada

Silver Summit Health Plan Inc.

HMO Colorado Inc. dba HMO Nevada

INSURANCE COMPANIES OFF THE HEALTH EXCHANGE

Health Plan of Nevada

Sierra Health & Life

Hometown Health Plan (HMO company)

Hometown Health Providers (PPO company)

Starting Oct. 3rd consumers will be able to browse the available plans on the new platform. Also, residents shopping off-exchange can view approved rates by visiting here.