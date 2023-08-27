Doctor uses stethoscope to listen to the heartbeat of patient. (Getty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a new way to treat patients who suffer from aches and pains in Nevada, called naprapathy. A university opening this fall will teach students about naprapathic medicine.

Similar to the work the chiropractors do, naprapathic medicine has been around for more than a century.

“We are not treating symptoms, we are treating cause,” Dr. Nuzzo said.

Dr. Nuzzo has been practicing naprapathy in New Mexico for over 40 years.

His passion for his work led him to be the co-founder of Southwest University Naprapathic Medicine, which is set to open in Henderson this fall.

“Opioids are such a huge problem not only in Nevada, but across the country. And naprapathy medicine is an option to treat neuromuscular pain without any drugs and without any surgery,” Dr. Nuzzo said.

This past legislative session, Governor Joe Lombardo signed into law AB 153 Naprapathic Practice Act, which allows doctors like Dr. Nuzzo to practice in Nevada. This can allow Nevadans to get new options regarding health care the next time they get an ache or pain.

“I was on pins and needles, the whole time just wondering if we were going to get through this bill,” Dr. Nuzzo said. “We are truly bringing health care to Nevadans and a choice to Nevadans to get your pain treated without drugs, and it’s going to make a difference.”

The university will open this fall and is expected to have 300 students enrolled who will graduate as licensed naprapathic doctors.

To learn more about the program, visit the Southwest University of Naprapathic Medicine website.