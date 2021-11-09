New vote on Jara expected Nov. 18 as CCSD trustees reconsider decision

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a possibility Dr. Jesus Jara might not lose his job as superintendent of the Clark County School District (CCSD).

In a major twist, a school board trustee requested a new vote after Jara was fired.

On Oct. 28, the CCSD Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to fire Jara.

He is staying on until the end of the month.

Now, Board of Trustees Vice President Irene Cepeda, who originally voted yes to terminating Jara’s contract, is reconsidering her decision.

“The agenda item was requested by Trustee Cepeda, and, this is public information, the other two trustees were Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales and Trustee (Lola) Brooks,” according to Linda Cavazos, president of the board.

Cepeda received back-up to her request from two trustees who did not want to vote out Jara.

“All trustees’ voices have to be heard. So as far as whether I think that is going to pass or not, I cannot comment on how people will vote,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos, who voted to fire Jara, is now finalizing the details of the meeting.

She says it will most likely happen during the regular board meeting on Nov. 18, because they do not have a day to schedule a special meeting.

During that time, two separate votes will take place.

First, the trustees will hold a vote to bring the agenda item back. If that passes, trustees will move forward with the vote on whether or not Jara will keep his position as superintendent.

“It would most likely take place on the same date. You would know that by Thursday or Friday of this week at the latest,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos said the board will have to do some self-reflection in order to move forward if Jara is voted back in.

Jara and Cepeda have not responded to requests for comment.

We also reached out to CCSD for clarification on where the $2 million would come from if Jara takes them to court.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak weighed in on troubles at CCSD on Tuesday.

The governor says he’s following everything in the news, and he is urging the school board to find a good solution with students and families in mind.

“My concern as it relates to CCSD is the kids,” Sisolak said.

“There’s an awful lot of kids that are going to school now. They need stability. Parents need stability and that’s what we’re going to focus on,” he said.

Sisolak said it might be time for lawmakers to take another look at the governing models of school boards in the next Legislative Session.