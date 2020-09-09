New virtual Shark Reef Aquarium experience gets you close to sharks, whales

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can swim with sharks and humpback whales at a new virtual reality attraction at the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay.

The Undersea Explorer Virtual Reality Theater is an immersive experience center which features state-of-the-art, motion platform VR technology that transports guests to the ocean’s depths without getting wet.

The experiences, created by Immotion’s Emmy® award-winning documentary team, present live-action educational and adventurous content guided by marine biologists and wildlife experts. It features cutting-edge technology syncing 360-degree stereoscopic VR with dynamic motion seating for the ultimate below-the-sea adventure.

As part of the exhibition, attendees can explore various experiences:

Shark Dive: Marine biologist Matthew Smukall and shark whisperer Mike Dornellas dive among tiger sharks and hammerheads. The dive features the world’s first VR POV shark cam from a camera mounted on a shark’s dorsal fin.

Swim with Humpbacks: Follow marine biologist/cameraman Jeff Hester as he sets out to learn about the behavior of mother humpback whales and their calves. Track a newborn and its mom undersea and see how the behavior of the mother evolves as the calf matures.

Jawsome Selfie: Get a selfie in a hyper-realistic shark cage.

The mission is to support marine conservation through the creation of engaging events.

There are safety measures in place to protect families including physical distancing and other protocols.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and there is a limited capacity. Undersea Explorer is included in admission to Shark Reef Aquarium, which is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. There is a Nevada resident discount, but you have to purchase your ticket at the box office.