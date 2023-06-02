LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been many questions about the large grandstands that will be constructed in front of the Bellagio in between the fountains and Las Vegas Strip, now MGM Resorts has released new renderings of the planned structures.

The Bellagio describes the Fountain Club as “Luxury beyond measure. Location beyond compare,” on its website and adds it will be “the epitome of luxury and location in Las Vegas.” F1 Las Vegas posted on Twitter that the Fountain Club is not only trackside but also “waterfront.”

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix rendering of the Bellagio Fountain Club. (Image: MGM Resorts)

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix rendering of the Bellagio Fountain Club. (Image: MGM Resorts)

In February, 8 News Now first reported that Bellagio Fountain Club tickets are being sold for $11,247 per person. This price tag will get you access for three days. But it’s important to note this does not include a hotel room, which is not required for this offer.

MGM also said there will be F1 racing simulators available for Club guests to use and it will provide transportation to the Paddock near the corner of Harmon and Koval where guests can enter the area and take a pit lane tour.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix rendering of the Bellagio Fountain Club. (Image: MGM Resorts)

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix rendering of the Bellagio Fountain Club. (Image: MGM Resorts)

It remains unknown when construction of the Bellagio Fountain Club will begin or how long after the race it will remain.