NEW VIDEO: Security camera captures jet crash near Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators are still on the scene of that jet crash that happened Monday near Nellis Air Force Base.

The pilot died in that crash.

Two days after this aircraft crashed, it is now being removed.

We are also getting our first look at a video an 8 News Now viewer shared, showing a closer look at where it happened.

New video from a nearby business shows the moments leading up to the plane crash near Nellis AFB. You can see the plane drop from the sky and second later a plume of smoke @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/zYoi9GSNW3 — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) May 26, 2021

It was the crash that rattled a neighborhood.

Video from a company called “Western Elite” shows the moments leading up to Monday’s crash.

You can see the plane slowly fall from the sky and seconds later a plume of smoke.

The Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1 crashed just a few doors down from Maria Gonzalez’s home.

“It is really bad, a lot of cars burned the house it is a disaster everything,” said Gonzalez. “I heard this big bomb sound when I looked to my left, I saw this giant fire.”

Behind the house where it crashed appears to be several cars and trailers.

“It hit the wall, landed exploded by the picture, everything burned,” Gonzalez said.

The aircraft has been taken away and will be inspected.

Like many other neighbors, Crystal Blue stopped by.

You hear about it on the news but when you see it, it is just breaks your heart,” Blue said. “Just pray for the family you know sending my deepest condolences it is just unreal.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for pilot Nicholas Hamilton — a father and husband.

The NTSB could take up to 2 years to complete its report.