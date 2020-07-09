NEW VIDEO: Metro Police released body camera video of officers trying to evacuate people during 2-alarm fire at Siegel Suites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police released body camera video Thursday showing officers running from door-to-door to evacuate people from the Siegel Suites during a fire last month. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said some officers suffered from smoke inhalation from the 2-alarm blaze that occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard near Bonanza Road.

DISCLAIMER: It was a dire moment of trying to get people to safety, so explicit language is heard at times. Please do not watch the video in the presence of children.

Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a third-floor apartment and spread outside, catching a palm tree on fire. Embers from the tree dropped onto the roof of a second building causing another fire.

Szymanski added the officers did a commendable job getting the people evacuated.