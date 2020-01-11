New Vegas school to be named after deceased state legislator

Tyrone Thompson meets with reporters after he was appointed to replace expelled Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks during a county commission meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Sun, Steve Marcus)

(AP) — The naming of a new Las Vegas elementary school set to open in the fall will be the latest honor for Tyrone Thompson, a Democratic Nevada state Assembly member from North Las Vegas who died May 4 at age 51.

The Clark County School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve naming the school after Thompson, a longtime advocate for education and programs for children.

Thompson was in his third term when he died unexpectedly after falling ill. The College of Southern Nevada named its North Las Vegas campus’ student union after him in November.