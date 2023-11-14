LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The University of Nevada Las Vegas Food Pantry is getting a brand new set of wheels to help assist with its food rescue efforts on campus.

The new van will be used to pick up food from local grocery stores and then taken to those who utilize the food pantry services. It will also allow the food pantry to offer more quality food items to those in need.

One in five students on campus experience food insecurity, according to UNLV leadership.

Representatives from UNLV and Three Square celebrated the debut of the new UNLV Food Pantry van during a special ceremony on Nov. 6. (Credit: UNLV)

Support for the van came from a partnership between the UNLV Food Pantry, Three Square Food Bank, and the Molasky family.

“I am very proud of this partnership between the UNLV Food Pantry, Three Square, and the Molasky family,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. “We remain committed to combating food insecurity on our campus and ensuring that our students do not go hungry when they are focusing on their studies. This van will assist in the effort, and I’m grateful for all who worked together to make this moment happen.”