LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels don’t know when they’ll be able to head back into a gym and start playing basketball again.

When the basketball courts reopen, new Runnin’ Rebel and transfer Caleb Grill will be at the front of the line. Grill’s arrival brings instant sharpshooting from the perimeter, athleticism, and one of the many new faces looking to make the Rebels a force in the national spotlight.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathius has the story.