New unemployment filing system to launch May 16 for gig, self-employed and independent contract workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Thursday that Nevadans eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program can begin filing online Saturday, May 16.

The PUA program is one of the provisions of the federal CARES Act and is intended to provide unemployment benefits to independent contractors and others historically unable to qualify for traditional unemployment insurance benefits.

The new filing system will be independent of the traditional Unemployment Insurance (UI) system and according to DETR will facilitate a streamline the public filing method for PUA benefits.

The following individuals may be eligible for PUA:

self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers;

employees whose wages are not reported for unemployment insurance;

employees who have not earned enough wages or worked enough hours for standard unemployment benefits due to COVID-19; or

people who were unemployed or going to start work but could not due to COVID-19.

Claimants must also be able and available for work as defined in state law, must have prior earnings in Nevada or a job offer to work in Nevada and must not be eligible for any UI benefits, including regular UI, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and State Extended Benefits.

WEBSITE FOR PUA CLAIMS

DETR contracted with Geographic Solutions (GeoSol) to implement the new claim filing system which will begin accepting PUA claims on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at www.employnv.gov. The first payments are expected to be made beginning May 23, 2020.

CALL CENTER DEDICATED TO PUA CLAIMANTS

DETR also announced that claimants will have a dedicated call center for all PUA related questions with a new phone number: 1-800-603-9681.

The phone line will be open for PUA claimants Saturday May 16, 2020 and Sunday May 17, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as the system launches and will be monitored by the Alorica call center.

and from as the system launches and will be monitored by the Alorica call center. After the first weekend, operating hours for the PUA call center will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. – noon Saturdays.

“We know there is a high demand and expect our call center and claims portal to be very busy the first few days… the Division and our dedicated staff have been working day and night to stand up this system and we look forward to the relief it will bring to tens of thousands of Nevadans.” Heather Korbulic, DETR Director

DETR also announced today that the Alorica call center will no longer take general information calls and this will be effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, as staff prepares for the transition.

Claimants with questions about standard Unemployment Insurance are encouraged to visit www.ui.nv.gov or by calling the DETR call centers at (702) 486-0350 and (775) 684-0350.

For upcoming announcements related to the PUA call center, filing system, and resources on the agency’s website at: ­­­https://detr.nv.gov/pua