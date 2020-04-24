New unemployment claims dip but Nevada reaches highest unemployment rate in state’s history

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate has reached 16.8%, the highest in the state’s history. That number represents the people actually receiving benefits.

Nevadans filed 39,426 new claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 18, which was down 19,145 from the previous week when more than 58,000 were filed, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

However, continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 231,618. State officials say those claims, which lag initial claims, are likely to rise as the state continues to see elevated levels of initial claims.

In all, 369,670 initial claims have been filed since the beginning of 2020 with the majority of those filed since non-essential businesses were ordered temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationwide, 4.4 million people have filed for unemployment.