New TSA Technology to speed up security check

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — TSA is bracing for a record number of people at airport security checkpoints around the country this Thanksgiving. In preparation for the crowds, McCarran International Airport is testing out new technology that could speed up airport screenings for those passengers.

The TSA is calling it their innovation checkpoint. It’s equipped with new ID readers that can scan your license to quickly validate your identity and confirm you are flying that day so you don’t need to break out your boarding pass.

The new scanners can more easily see through all the clutter inside bags, so electronics will also be able to stay in your carry-on bags and eventually liquids too. The new scanners can more easily see through all the clutter inside bags. So far passenger reviews have been positive.

This is a glimpse into the future of what aviation security is going to look like. As passengers approach the innovation checkpoint they’ll see dynamic message boards, and it will definitely push people through a lot faster.

So far passenger reviews have been positive.

“If they can speed it up a little bit more then yeah. The ID thing was a little slow,” said Keith Ross, traveling through Las Vegas

“It’s quicker. It definitely pushes people through a lot faster,” said Deanna Sack, traveling through Las Vegas

The walk by body scanners are also new and improved. It’s equipped with technology that is better at spotting non-metal threats a metal detector might miss.

TSA hopes to take what it is learning at this McCarran checkpoint and use it around the country by 2022. Some of the technology like the CT scanners is already being rolled out.