New ‘Trump Victory Committee’ office opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump’s Victory Committee celebrated the grand opening of its new Las Vegas office on Saturday. It’s located near the area of Cheyenne and Rampart.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald, along with other state leaders, spoke to volunteers about their mission to elect republicans up and down the ballot.

“You have to look at the success that President Trump has had and how much he’s helped the economy,” McDonald said. “It’s helped everybody from the working men and woman all the way in Nevada. To roll it out and put more money in their pockets, it gets their families more united. They believe in his message. They believe in his leadership”

After the grand opening, volunteers went out canvassing neighborhoods for the National Day of Action, as democrats cease operations in Nevada after last week’s caucus.