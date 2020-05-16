New trial begins testing whether trained dogs can sniff out coronavirus

(CNN) — Researchers in London are set to begin testing whether trained dogs can detect the coronavirus in humans.

The United Kingdom made the announcement about the trial on Saturday.

Researchers will look at six dogs, a mixture of labradors and cocker spaniels, called “The Super Six.”

They will be trained to detect coronavirus using odor samples.

Researchers say respiratory diseases are known to change body odor.

Dogs have been successful in detecting malaria, cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Clarie Guest, CEO and co-founder of Medical Detection Dogs, hopes the Super Six will be able to detect COVID-19 even before symptoms appear.