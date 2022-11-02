LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses move into the area and with the change comes more traffic.

One increasingly busy intersection located at Durango Drive and Maule/Badura Avenues will get new traffic signals on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The average annual daily traffic at the intersection is 55,500 vehicles, according to Clark County.

The intersection on Durango Drive is just south of the 215 beltway, Maule Avenue extends west and Badura Avenue extends east. Durango Station resort and casino (Station Casinos) is being constructed northwest of the site.

“This signal is clearly needed and should improve traffic safety and flow through the intersection,” said Naft. “And coming next year will be more welcome improvements to Badura Avenue, just east of this intersection.”

The increase in traffic has also brought a number of crashes to the area, including Saturday afternoon’s incident at the busy intersection of South Rainbow and West Windmill Lane (6900 block of Windmill Lane).

A 74-year-old man was killed following a crash at the intersection.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash indicated that a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on Rainbow approaching a green traffic light at Windmill Lane.

A Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on Rainbow Boulevard approaching the intersection as well. The Nissan turned left as the pickup truck entered the intersection causing the front of the Chevrolet to collide with the front of the Nissan.

The man was the driver of the Nissan and was taken to UMC where he later died.