New traffic signal to be activated Thursday at intersection of Peak and Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new traffic signal has been installed at an intersection in the northwest valley. The new signal at Peak and Buffalo Drives will be activated at 9 a.m. Thursday, the city of Las Vegas stated in a press release Wednesday.

Other improvements made in the intersection include the installation of traffic signal equipment such as traffic signal poles, arms, and cabinet, and related roadway striping.

The city of Las Vegas says the new traffic signal was required as traffic volume increased from development in the area.

The intersection improvements, which border Wards 1 and 4, cost approximately $85,000 and were funded through both the city of Las Vegas general fund and Regional Transportation Commission Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.

To request a traffic signal be installed in your area or neighborhood, click HERE.