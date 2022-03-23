LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Commissioner Michael Naft will be turning on a new traffic signal at Buffalo Drive and Russell Road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The light will be installed near the new Echo Trail Park.

In addition to the traffic signal installment, Russell Road will also be closed at Eastern Avenue from 8 p.m. on Friday to 8 p.m. on Sunday for an ongoing repaving project. Eastern will remain open over the weekend, but will be limited to one lane in each direction, and turns from Eastern onto Russell will be restricted.

Traffic on Russell will be detoured around the intersection, and drivers are advised to avoid the area during the closure.

The repaving project includes repaving Russell from Paradise Road to Mountain Vista Street, and repaving Eastern from Sunset Road to Tompkins Avenue, and is expected to be completed in July.