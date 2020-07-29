New traffic signal installation begins Aug. 3 at Peak, Torrey Pines

Overhead signal in the UK, on green for go

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction will soon begin at the intersection of Peak and Torrey Pines drives to install traffic signals. These signals will replace stop signs on Peak Drive at the crossroads.

Construction will start on August 3 and is expected to last two months. Crews will be working on the site from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The City of Las Vegas says traffic will be restricted temporarily to one lane in each direction on both roads. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Alternate routes include Jones and Rainbow boulevards for north and southbound traffic. Smoke Ranch Road and Cheyenne Avenue can serve as east and westbound alternatives to Peak Drive.

Additional pedestrian safety improvements and traffic signals will be installed downtown, under the same contract, starting in October 2020.