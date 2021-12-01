New traffic signal at Ft. Apache, Patrick

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new traffic signal is coming to the southwest part of the valley Thursday.

County Commissioner Justin Jones will turn on a new traffic signal at 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ft. Apache Road and Patrick Lane.

“This neighborhood has seen significant growth over the years, with many businesses and hundreds of homes in the immediate area,” Commissioner Jones said. “This new traffic signal makes it safer for everyone who travels through this intersection every day.”

On an average day, about 30,000 vehicles pass through this intersection.