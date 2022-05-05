LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new traffic signal in southwest Las Vegas at the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft turned on the new signal Thursday morning. He said it was needed because more than 18,000 vehicles pass through the intersection daily.

A new traffic signal was installed at Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane on May 5, 2022. (KLAS)

“And it will only get busier as development continues in this area,” Commissioner Naft said. “This new signal will improve the flow of traffic in this area, and make the area safer for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”

The new signal is part of a larger project that included the construction of two other signals.