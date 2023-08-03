LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A busy intersection in southwest Las Vegas now has a new traffic signal in an effort to help drivers along their commute.

The new traffic light was activated at the intersection of Warm Springs and Cimarron Roads near Sierra Vista High School and Judith Steele Elementary School on Thursday morning just days from the start of school on Monday.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the area, was joined at the intersection by students from nearby Sierra Vista High School, who urged the County to install the traffic signals to boost safety.

During the school year, many students can be seen braving the traffic and attempting to cross at the intersection.

“This area and traffic have been growing steadily, and these new traffic signals will enhance safety at that intersection,” Naft said. ”I want to thank the students and staff at Sierra Vista High School for their continued diligence in encouraging the completion of this project.”

The high school is located just south of the intersection, as is the popular James Regional Sports Park.

Traffic currently flows freely along east-west Warm Springs Road while traffic entering the intersection from Cimarron encounters stop signs.

The average annual daily traffic is about 17,000 vehicles on Warm Springs Road and 3,500 on Cimarron Road.

To request a study in your neighborhood call 702-229-6331 or email: asktraffic@LasVegasNevada.gov.