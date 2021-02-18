New traffic signal activated in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new traffic signal has been activated in the southwest valley, a step toward making a busy intersection safer. The signal is located at Rainbow Boulevard and Mountains Edge Parkway.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones turned the signal on Thursday morning. Jones represents District F.

“As someone who drives through this intersection every single day, I can tell you that this new traffic signal is sorely needed,” Jones said in a news release. “The new signal will make the area safer and more efficient for the 16,000 drivers who travel through this intersection daily.”

In addition to the light, storm drains have also been added to the intersection.