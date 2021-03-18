New traffic signal activated at Torrey Pines, Windmill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new traffic signal at Torrey Pines Drive and Windmill lane was activated this morning.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones did the honors, turning on the signal on Thursday.

During a recent 12-month period there were six accidents at the intersection that appeared to be caused by drivers ignoring a stop sign or failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

“This intersection is in a heavily residential area with schools and a park nearby,” Commissioner Jones said. “This new signal will make the area safer for drivers, especially those trying to cross or turn onto Windmill.”