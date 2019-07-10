New traffic law will require moped, scooter riders to wear helmets come Oct. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be several changes coming to Nevada’s traffic laws this fall. On Oct. 1, operators and passengers of mopeds and tri-mobiles will be required by law to wear a Department of Transportation certified helmet.

The bill passed the Nevada legislature this year to expand the state’s current helmet law in place for motorcycles. The office of Traffic Safety wants to educate everyone now, including businesses who sell mopeds and safety gear for riders.

Sherman Daley sells mopeds at Black Jack Mopeds and Scooters. He says he’s seen an increased interest in open motor vehicles these days.

When it comes to mopeds and scooters, they’re “super popular, especially for Vegas, because of traffic and parking and stuff downtown,” Daley said.

But now, when potential scooter and moped riders enter Daley’s store, they’ll also have to make sure they buy a DOT certified helmet.

“Anytime you’re not riding in a vehicle, you pretty much need to have a helmet on at this point,” said Andrew Bennett, PIO the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. “We do expect for it to save lives.”

The Nevada Office of Public Safety estimates there are less than five moped-related deaths each year across the state with most happening because of people not wearing a helmet. But the office wants to prevent another by requiring this protection on riders’ heads.

“The key component of a DOT-compliant helmet is the sticker and then the extra padding that is inside the helmet,” Bennett said.

A DOT certified helmet comes in a variety of ways.

8 News NOW Reporter Cristen Drummond has more.

Be in the know! An expansion of Nevada’s current helmet law goes into effect on October 1 requiring all moped and trimobile operators as well as passengers to wear a helmet. 🛵⛑ Posted by 8 News Now on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says there’s no grace period planned at the moment once the law takes effect. Operators and passengers who aren’t wearing a DOT-certified helmet will be subject to two demerit points and fines determined by their local law enforcement jurisdiction.