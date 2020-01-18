New tourism opportunities highlighted at Preview Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The transformation of Las Vegas into a major sports city is bringing new opportunity. Friday at Preview Las Vegas, one company showed plans to make Vegas a leader when it comes to transportation.

From the convention center to Allegiant Stadium, soon several projects will change the entertainment capitol. One of those projects is a bullet train by Virgin Trains USA.

“We have two ways you can get here, by plane and by car,” said Tina Quigley of Virgin Trains USA. “We have to be thinking of different pipelines of getting people here.”

Tina Quigley is the Vice President of Business Strategy and a Preview Las Vegas guest speaker. She explained plans to build a bullet train from Vegas to California.

“180 miles per hour, total trip time 80 to 85 minutes,” Quigley said.

They plan to break ground later this year and have it running by the end of 2023. The Las Vegas station will be near the south outlet mall and it will take riders to Victorville.

“It doesn’t matter where you are coming from in Southern California all roads lead to I-15 at that location,” Quigley said.

She says the $5 billion privately funded project could change the area south of The Strip. Just this week 8 News Now learned a developer grabbed land on the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road near the location of the future station.

“When you put rail in the ground it signals to developers that there will be economic activity there,” Quigley said.

Virgin expects tickets to cost around $60 each way.

And we all know the slogan “What Happens Here, Stays Here”

Friday at Preview Las Vegas, LVCVA also gave us a sneak peek at the next big slogan for Visit Las Vegas. From sports to entertainment, they plan to incorporate everything the city has to offer.

We first told about this earlier this week on Good Day Las Vegas. The whole nation will see it for the first time during the Grammys here on 8 News Now January 26th.