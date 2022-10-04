LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The top 10% of residential water users will pay more under new water rates approved Tuesday by the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Members of the district approved two items that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The first is a new four-tier water rate that goes up as more water is used.

At the moment, homes with bigger meter sizes are allowed to use more water than smaller meter homes before their cost per gallon increases. The new rate tiers that were approved on Tuesday put larger homes on the same tier as normal-sized homes affecting about 45% of customers.

The second item is an excess use charge of $9 for every 1,000 gallons used above a designated threshold. That charge is expected to affect the top 10% of water users, or about 36,000 homes.

The water use allowed under each tier changes seasonally, and a surcharge of $9 per 1,000 gallons begins if more water is consumed.

For summer, May-August, the threshold is at its highest — 28,000 gallons. For fall (September-October), the threshold is 26,000 gallons. For winter (November-February), the threshold is 14,000 gallons. And in Spring (March-April), it’s at 16,000 gallons.

Water district general manager John Entsminger said homeowners with expansive areas of grass need to water efficiently and follow the fall season watering schedule.

According to Entsminger, most homeowners will not have to pay extra.

“Moving forward very aggressively with the non-functional turf, the community has responded and removed, thus far, the community has removed thus far this calendar year, over 5 million square feet of turf across the valley. Limiting new turf has already been accomplished,” Entsminger said.

According to Entsminger, water features and golf course water budgets will be presented to the board next month, in addition to pool sizes and septic system recommendations.

The initial version of the water features ban had an exception for the Las Vegas Strip. However, that exception was taken out of the new version.