New testing site opens in northeast valley hotspot for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s “Stop, Swab & Go” event for free coronavirus testing has expanded by opening a new site at Eldorado High School.

This will make it easier for residents of the northeast part of the Las Vegas valley where there have been more cases of the virus reported.

SNHD: Number of COVID-19 cases by zip code as of Sept. 14, 2020.

When Eldorado High School principal RoAnn Triana says she first heard about the school sitting in one of the zip code hotspots for COVID-19, she picked up the phone and called the Southern Nevada Health District and offered the school as a testing site.

“It was a shocker to a lot of people, like wow, it’s here in our backyard. As you know, a lot of our parents and other adults in the neighborhood have had challenging times with all these layoffs and what not, transportation,” she said.

There is drive-thru and walk-up testing available. Nasal swabs are being used the test takes a few minutes. Results are expected in two days.

The “Stop, Swab & Go” initiative has four locations around the valley this week.

Fiesta Henderson (Open until Friday, Sept. 25)

Texas Station (Open until Friday, Sept. 25)

Sam Boyd Stadium (Open until Friday, Sept. 18)

Eldorado High School (Open until Friday, Sept. 18)

Clark County has a stockpile of test kits right now thanks to a federal program. You can register for a test at this website.