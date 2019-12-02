New subscription service hopes to uplift local women

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new local organization has launched, with the goal of uplifting and empowering the women in our community. “InspirationAll” is a box subscription service.

You can sign up for pre-orders online now. The boxes come bi-monthly, starting in January.

Inside you will find things like jewelry and tea. They’re mostly made up of self-care products and all of it comes from women-owned businesses.

The service also helps “Safe Nest” here locally and employs women who’ve been through trauma.

