LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Until now, there’s been limited research on the link between breast cancer and progestogen-only birth control.

In the 1970s, studies suggested that birth control pills containing the synthetic female hormones, estrogen and progesterone, could slightly increase the risk of breast cancer. So, over the years women switched to progesterone-only contraceptives such as IUDs or the mini-pill to lower their risk.

“And there was not much about that until recently,” said Dr. El-Eid, Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

A United Kingdom study published in the PLOS Medicine Journal in March found that the number of hormones in birth control doesn’t reduce the risk of breast cancer. Looking at prescription records of women in the UK under the age of 50, researchers combined results with findings from 12 other studies that examined the risk of progestogen-only contraceptives. The overall results were similar, suggesting that hormonal contraception, no matter what kind, could slightly raise the risk of breast cancer.

The average woman has a one in eight chance of developing cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Dr. El-Eid told 8newsnow that the 2% increased risk of breast cancer is not a major cause for concern. Hormonal contraception can also protect you from both ovarian and endometrial cancers.

“If you need birth control pills, take them. If you’re young and need them to control endometriosis, for birth control. Pregnancy has it’s own risk,” Dr. El-Eid said.

A history of breast cancer could influence risk. Non-hormonal birth control methods are an option.