LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has its eyes on a potential new street project in the northwest valley, aiming to create a street design that is safer and more attractive for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

The project would start on Rancho Drive and Mesquite and go all the way down to Rainbow Boulevard, which is over a 6 1/2-mile stretch. The city plans on hosting two meetings that are open to the public to go over the possible project.

“Down here they need more lighting for sure because it is dark,” Alex Tenney said.

Other proposed improvements include three lanes in each direction, offset sidewalks, and a shared bus and bike lane.

Councilman Cedric Creer of Ward 5 hoped that by having these public meetings locals will speak up and share with the city what they feel needs to be done

“More lanes are needed since the population is growing,” local Felix Dominguez said. “I think they need more sidewalks and more stop signs because there are a lot of people that just don’t know how to drive in general.”

If the project is given the green light, the city will use federal funding to complement changes. According to the city, Rancho Drive is ranked the fourth most congested non-freeway in Las Vegas.

The city will be hosting an in-person meeting on April 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Doolittle Community Center. There will also be a live virtual meeting on April 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The virtual meeting room will be available until April 27 for people to review materials and comment at any time.