New store wants to make outdoor more accessible

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new business in Southern Nevada is working to make the outdoors more accessible.

People bring in their gently-used gear, and the team prices it and sell it to a new outdoor consignment shop.

Peaks and Pedals Gear Exchange is opening this week off of Tenaya Way and Craig Rd.

Owner Holly Priest says quality gear can cost hundreds of dollars and is made to last–so re-selling it is both eco-conscious and budget-friendly.

“A lot of the gear you buy for outdoor use can last a long time. So one of my jackets on the floor is a Patagonia jacket that I’ve had since 2007 and it looks like it’s in pristine condition,” Priest said.

The consignment concept behind the shop is to not only make it easier to try new activities but also cultivate a recreational community.

“If it’s not something we want to fully invest in, but want to try it this season and then maybe sell it back, or pass it on to someone else that would be very interesting for us,” Sonia Petkewich said.

Priest says education and safety is an important component of their shop. They’ll make sure the gear fits correctly, and educate buyers before they head out on their out enjoying the outdoors.

“I love Nevada, I’m a Nevada-born native. I think there’s a lot of potential here for recreation. I built this to support that,” Priest added.

If people don’t want to sell the items. The show takes donations. A portion of the profit goes to various outdoor non-profits in the valley.

For more information, you can visit Peaks & Pedals gear.