New traffic signal turned on in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new traffic signal was installed at Grand Canyon Drive and Russell Road in the southwest valley on Wednesday.

County Commissioner Justin Jones turned on the new traffic light at 6:30 a.m.

“More than 22,000 residents drive through this intersection every day,” Commissioner Jones said. “These improvements make the area safer for all those drivers and the many pedestrians who use this area.”

The new signal is part of a larger project that included repaving, median improvements and new sidewalk ramps in and around the intersection.