NEW: Statewide COVID-19 cases nears 3,000; 114 deaths reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of statewide COVID-19 cases is nearing 3,000 as 2 more deaths were reported in Nevada on Monday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County reached a grim milestone of 100 deaths on Sunday. There is now a total of 101 deaths in the county as of Monday, according to SNHD.

Nevada is now reporting a total of 114 COVID-19 related deaths statewide. The Department of Health and Human Services confirms 2,971 positive cases in Nevada, up 135 cases from Sunday.

Clark County had an increase of 120 cases overnight, bringing the current total to 2,444 positive cases. SNHD reported Sunday that 1,028 people have recovered from COVID-19; that’s just over 44% of all cases in Clark County.

At least 22,493 people have tested negative in the state, according to the DHHS Dashboard below.

Click here to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Nevada surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases last week.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — The county reports its 12th death — a man in his 90s — along with 46 new cases. Washoe County now has 461 positive tests for COVID-19. Officials report that 30 people are currently hospitalized, and 61 people have recovered.

On Saturday, Washoe County reported one new death and 26 new cases.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Two new cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 20. The new COVID-19 cases involve people with known contact with others who had tested positive. The new reports: a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s. Both are self-isolating at home. The county currently has four people hospitalized.

Humboldt County reported two new cases on Friday. The county reports that 17 of the 18 cases were identified through Humboldt General Hospital, while one was confirmed out of area, but is self-isolating in Humboldt County. Friday’s new COVID-19 positive tests involved a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s. Both were self-isolating at home.

CARSON CITY — A woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s tested positive for COVID-19, according to a late Sunday news release. Both women are self-isolating at home. The two new cases push the area’s total to 20.

Four new positive tests were reported Saturday. All four cases involve Carson City residents: a man in his 70s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 40s. They are all self-isolating at home while Carson City Health and Human Services works to identify close contacts.

LYON COUNTY — With three new positive tests for COVID-19 reported on Saturday, Lyon County is now up to a total of 10 cases. The most recent reports involve two women — on in her 20s and one in her 40s — and a man in his 40s. All are residents of Lyon County, and they are all self-isolating at home as officials trace their close contacts. One new positive test was reported on Friday. No details were released.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: One new positive test was reported on Friday. No details were released. Douglas County now has 9 COVID-19 cases.