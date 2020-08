LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new statewide app is keeping track of COVID-19 contact.

“Covid Trace Nevada” is a free app that provides information to fight COVID-19 without compromising an individual’s privacy.

Developed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the app exchanges anonymous information with other phones in the vicinity.

It can notify a user if they’ve come in contact with someone who’s tested positive for the virus.

It is available now for both iPhone and Android users.