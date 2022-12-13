LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site.

The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.

The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station, closed its doors during the COVID lockdown in March 2020 and never reopened. Now, the property, located on West Lake Mead Parkway, will have a new life, as the city of Henderson anticipates completion of the project in mid-2023.

“With the continued interest in sports in our City, we have identified a need for a multi-use, indoor community sports facility and this site is a premier location for it,” Richard Derrick, Henderson city manager, and CEO said in a press release. “Once completed, we anticipate the sports facility will generate an annual economic impact of nearly $40 million.”