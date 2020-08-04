New specialty and souvenir license plates commemorate 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two license plates are now available to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

The Nevada Commission for Women (NCW) announced Tuesday that, in addition to a commemorative specialty license plate for vehicles, a decorative souvenir license plate is also on sale.

Proceeds from the sales of both license plates will go to the Commission, which studies the changing and developing roles of women in society, including the recognition of socioeconomic factors that influence the status of women, and recommend proposed legislation.

Funds, NWC says, will be used towards work in further advancing equality for women.

Specialty License Plate

The Nevada Commission for Women unveiled a new Nevada license plate honoring the 100-year anniversary of womens suffrage, during a ceremony at the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The limited-issue plate commemorates the centenary of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. Photo by Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum

The purple, white, and gold specialty license plate, featuring a suffragette with a sash reading, “Votes for Women,” is available through December 2020. The standard plate costs $62 with an annual fee of $30. With each purchase, $25 from the initial issue and $20 from renewals will go directly to the Commission.

If you’re interested in purchasing a women’s suffrage specialty license plate, click here.

NWC says the specialty license plate was authorized by Assembly Bill 499 of the 2019 Nevada legislature—the nation’s first majority female legislature—and was sponsored by all 33 female legislators.

Souvenir License Plate

The souvenir license plate, with the word “VOTE,” is available for a donation of $25 to the Commission. With each donation, $20.50 will go directly to the Commission, and the remaining covers the production cost of the souvenir license plate.

The $25 donation for the souvenir plate should be sent to: Molly Walt, Department of Administration, Commission for Women, 515 E. Musser St., Suite 303, Carson City NV 89701.

“Those who want to show their support for women’s right to vote can now do so in multiple ways, including an official DMV license plate for their motor vehicle and a matching souvenir license plate to display in their home or office,” said Molly Walt, Management Analyst for the Commission.