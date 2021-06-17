New Smith’s store in Henderson to feature artwork, search under way for artist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Smith’s Food and Drug store being built in Henderson at E. Warm Springs road and E. Lake Mead Parkway is looking for an artist to create an artwork on a 24-by-8-foot wall at the store.

Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s, is working with the City of Henderson on selecting the artist to do the work.

The job pays $10,000.

Applications from professional artists are being accepted until Monday, June 28.

“The artwork, which should incorporate inspiring references to the area’s history and culture, will be mounted on panels and will cover a 24-foot-wide and 8-foot-high wall,” according to a a City of Henderson news release.

Artists need to submit an updated resume, a portfolio of six previously completed works along with an annotated information sheet with title, date and description of each image. Once submitted, the City of Henderson Art Council along with the Kroger Company will review the submitted applications.

To apply or for more information, visit Nevada Government eMarketplace.https://www.ngemnv.com/