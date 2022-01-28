New Smith’s Marketplace opening Saturday in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Smith’s Marketplace is gearing up to open its door this weekend. This is the second Smith’s opening in Henderson catering to the Cadence community.

“It seemed to be the missing link was the retail row and now it’s happening,” John Carpenter said. “It was always promised when we first got out here and now you’re waiting for it to happen and now it is so it’s great.”

The store, located at Cadence Village Center in Henderson, will open its doors to the public on Jan. 29. It is located at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway near Warns Spring Road.

“Cadence is a great example of the expansion of Henderson Nevada, Cheryl Gowan, VP of Cadence Marketing, said. “We have 2200 acres here and we have more than 3300 families calling Cadence home. This Smith’s marketplace out here is just a tremendous asset.”

New retail development can help increase the property value of nearby homes.

“The residents are just very grateful because now we have our own beautiful store here,” Trish Nash, a Realtor, said. “There’s just going to be tremendous growth with all that’s going to be happening right within that center with the shops that are going to be there like Wells Fargo, Cafe Rio and Starbucks!”

The company said that the store would add 230 new jobs to the area.

‘”The Henderson community is growing so we’re definitely happy to offer this new service to them but additionally we were able to add 230 jobs to this position so we’re excited to be part of the Henderson community,” Aubriana Martindale, Smiths Corporate Affairs Manager, said.

The first 400 customers through the door at 8:00 a.m. will receive a $10 gift card.

Smith’s first Marketplace store is located near Skye Canyon Park and Grand Canyon.