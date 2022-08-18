LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization and some homeowners are voicing their concerns over changes to short-term rental regulations across Southern Nevada.

New short-term rental regulations are now in place for the City of Las Vegas after changes were adopted on Wednesday.

The new regulations include not allowing homeowners to rent out their entire property through vacation rental companies like Airbnb and Vrbo, and only allowing those who live in their homes to rent out a room, in addition, the homes must have three bedrooms or less to qualify.

Short-term rental properties in the Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

Distance requirements from the Las Vegas Strip will also be enforced along with a requirement of 660 feet between rental properties, however, homeowners who previously obtained a license are exempt from any new distance requirements.

In June, short-term rental regulations in Clark County were changed which now state that hosts must enter a lottery system in order to obtain a license.

Leslie has been a short-term rental host in unincorporated Clark County for the past five years and told 8 News Now she’s mad about the changes, as she must now enter the lottery in hopes of getting a license.

“What are my chances of getting a license to go on with this business, with all the restrictions they put in?” she expressed. “They are denying us the ability to make a passive income. I’m 82, I can’t do a physical income.”

8 News Now also spoke to an organization suing the county over the new regulations after stating they do not follow state law.

Jackie Flores is the founder of the Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rental Association and told 8 News Now she is suing Clark County and the City of Las Vegas over the new regulations after stating they do not follow state law.

Flores also said the county and the city are doing everything possible to deprive homeowners of earning an income to make ends meet.

“It’s estimated that out of the 10,000 to 12,000 short-term rentals that exist in the county, only about 2,800 will get licensed,” Flores said. “Different municipalities here have different regulations, but they all have a problem and one of those problems is that they are attacking homeowners’ rights.”

Fines for breaking the short-term rental regulations range from $1,000 to 10,000 depending on the violation.

The changes in the city will take effect as early as next week.