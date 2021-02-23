New shopping centers, entertainment, and restaurants; southwest valley developments expected to be ready in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New shopping centers, office spaces, and apartment complexes are coming to the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley. There are multiple developments near the busy Durango Road and 215 on-ramps.

Members of the community 8 News Now spoke with say it’s exciting to see all of the growth happening in the area.

Large cranes can be seen from Durango and 215 as construction crews build the “Uncommons,” which will feature shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, as well as residential and office units.

“It’s fascinating; every time I’m here, there’s more stores and restaurants,” said David Belding, southwest valley resident. “My grandkids love it over here.”

The first phase of the Uncommons should be done by early 2022.

“I think it’s exciting,” said Andy St. John, southwest valley resident. “It’s a great place to live; it’s fun for my daughter and myself. The Southwest serves all of my needs.”

Real estate agents and development companies say they are noticing a growing interest in housing in the southwest valley. A new complex being built near 215 and Buffalo will house more than 600 families.

While there is excitement from many people, some residents want to see more city services to keep up with the rapid influx of families and traffic.

“It would be nice if we could get a signal over there,” said Suman Sharma, southwest valley resident. “I’m happy to see the restaurants over here, but it is causing a lot of traffic, which I’m not so happy about.”

“I think we need more and better schools at this point to support that, but we certainly have a lot of parks and a lot of places for kids too,” St. John said.

Another large development in the area, ‘The Bend,’ is still under construction. The space near Durango and Sunset will feature shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

At this point, there is no set date for The Bend to open.