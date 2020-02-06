New shopping center in final development phase in southwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More commercial development is taking shape in the southwest Valley. The newest shopping center is going up on the corner of Buffalo and Blue Diamond.

Developer Remington Nevada said it’s the final phase of what’s called ‘Mountain’s Edge Marketplace.’ It’s made up of 250,000-square-feet of retail space.

Albertsons, Starbucks and several other stores have already opened. A Planet Fitness will be completed in this last phase.

The same developer is also working on a retail center across from Ikea.