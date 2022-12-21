LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment claimants will see some updates in the next week to security measures in their unemployment insurance portals to keep their accounts safe, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Active or new claimants will be required to log into their existing ID.me accounts to complete a new identity verification with ID.me upon every entry before accessing the portal. Once claimants finish the security measure, they will be able to log into their accounts as usual, DETR said Wednesday.

The department said it believes this will strengthen protections against fraudulent claim attempts.

The security update is scheduled to be complete Dec. 28. Starting that evening, claimants will have to follow the following steps:

If you are an active claimant, go to ui.nv.gov as you normally would.

Click on the “For UI Claimants” tab.

Click on the “File a UI Claim” button.

Enter your claimant self-service credentials to sign into your UI account.

Click on either the green “Sign in with ID.me” button or the “ID.me Create an account” button.

Enter your ID.me account credentials and follow the prompts presented in the ID.me portal or create a new ID.me account to verify your identity.

Choose how to verify your identity and pick a “Self-Service” option or a direct option to go straight to a Trusted Referee “Video Chat Agent.”

Your claimant UI account self-service credentials will not be the same as your ID.me credentials.

Once you have logged in with ID.me each time, you will be redirected back to your UI claimant self-service account and will have full access as usual.

For questions or assistance, call the Claim Center line at 775-684-0350 or 702-486-0350. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.