LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the new school year, comes a new school. Northeast Career and Technical Academy is a magnet school that focuses on careers in the trades.

Clark County Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will visit the magnet school for a special welcome assembly on its first day as students arrive for classes.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara welcomes students to the newly-opened Northeast Career and Technical Academy on Aug. 7, 2023.

The $200 million school is located in North Las Vegas on Deer Springs and North 5th Street. The new school welcomed 700 students Monday.

Nicknamed “NECTA”, the program boasts that students can pick from 10 STEM programs that focus on different jobs.

It’s not Ryan Cordia’s first rodeo being principal of a career and college readiness school. He was the principal of “SECTA” in Henderson.

He addressed students at a welcome assembly and said students pick their first job, not their forever job.

Principal Cordia said the school will add a new grade each year until they reach 2,000 students.