New school approved at St. Jude’s Ranch campus to help sex-trafficked teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children are joining together to help assist teenage victims of sex trafficking after getting approval to build and operate a new school.

The plan is to build the school on St. Jude’s existing campus in Boulder City.

Once built, the school will help serve approximately 60 students who live on-site.

The new school is expected to cost approximately $5 million to build.

According to CCSD, Superintendent Jesus F. Jara envisioned the plan for the new school after previously touring the Healing Center site.

“Las Vegas has been a hotbed for sex trafficking for many years. Once this school is built it will shelter, serve, and educate these vulnerable young people,” stated Superintendent Jesus F. Jara. “I look forward to the day when this facility will provide these children the specialized attention they will need, are able to overcome their traumas, and lead healthy and productive lives.”