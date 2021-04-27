New safety campaign aims to keep bicyclists safe on Clark County roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past year, more people have become interested in bicycling but with that growth there is also a focus to protect cyclists on the road. It’s hoped a new campaign will help.

The campaign is called “Ride Safe – Know Before You Go” and promotes safe bicycling and awareness. The goal is to share as much safety information as possible with new and seasoned cyclists.

Last year, five cyclists were struck and killed south of Las Vegas by a truck driver. Last week, that driver, Jordan Barson, pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death under a plea agreement.

Bicycling was one of the top three outdoor activities last year and more than 60% of those people intend to stick with their new passion, according to the Outdoor Industry Association’s 2020 report.

On Tuesday morning, the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition will host a news conference to share more about the new campaign.