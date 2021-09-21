New rules considered for exotic car rentals following deadly crashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pair of deadly crashes involving rented exotic cars in recent months is prompting the Clark County Commission to consider new regulations.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes the Las Vegas Strip, asked to have the issue discussed at Tuesday’s Commission meeting. Naft says crashes involving exotic rental cars are becoming too common, and he wants to see changes for safety.

A Connecticut police officer is charged with driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a fellow officer last week. Las Vegas Metro says New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro lost control of a rented Rolls Royce and rolled the vehicle.

That crash follows a deadly crash from June involving a rented Lamborghini and a moped.

Commissioner Naft wants to look at how rental companies obtain licenses and insurance. He says not enough drivers are trained before hitting the road in exotic cars. Naft wants to make sure drivers are safe and to make sure companies are operating lawfully.

“My hope is to help keep the drivers safe,” said Naft. “But as well, residents in our community who frankly some of which are being terrorized by people who come here for the weekend and have a good time or joy ride on the Strip or our communities.”

Andrew Bennett of the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says its time to look into the industry. The group is collecting data from crashes involving exotic vehicle rentals. That study is expected to be released in December or January.

“There has been several fatals that I am aware of,” said Bennett. “That is why we are taking the opportunity to stop, collect some data, and then hopefully be able to react with more policies with decision makers.”

The Director of Business Licensing is expected to return to the County Commission next month with information and recommendations for improvements.