New rules await UNLV students returning to campus for fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV fall semester starts on August 24th with freshmen moving into the dorms this Tuesday. While the majority of classes are online this semester, UNLV says students will have to adjust to some new norms for in-person instruction.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university says it’s made significant changes to promote the safety and well being of the entire campus. 80 percent of courses have been moved to remote instruction.

Sophomore Lilian Meier says virtual learning has been a bit hectic.

“It was kind of a little challenging,” Meier said. “Definitely the online is kind of hard communicating with students and interacting with your teachers and peers, but otherwise it’s okay. It’s an adjustment but it’s not impossible.”

For students attending class on campus, start times have been adjusted to minimize the amount of people in hallways. Everyone is required to wear a face covering while in public spaces, including the common area of residence halls.

UNLV is not allowing on-campus tobacco use such as smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco in order to comply with the mask mandate..

Students who are not following these rules could be cited by the office of student conduct.

“I think the school is doing whatever they can to regulate people and keep them in check in terms of everything that’s going on. Which is fine, it makes sense you know? We don’t want more people getting COVID,” Meier said.

There will be designated spaces for students who want to take part in remote courses on-campus. Social distancing and masks are required, and the furniture cannot be moved.

UNLV says most of its facilities will allow in-person services during the fall semester.

UNLV is offering a student training called “Returning Safely to Campus.” It will highlight these new requirements and go over important safety steps. The university is asking students to complete it before returning for the fall semester.