New RTC service offers on-demand ride-share program to customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) announced a new on-demand ride-share service that allows customers in West Henderson and the southwest valley to schedule a ride using their smartphone.

It’s called “RTC-OnDemand,” and it is part of the RTC’s recent service expansion.

(Photo Credit: RTC)

The on-demand pilot program gives customers a new option to get around the valley.

The rides are offered at the customer’s request, instead of requiring riders to plan their trip around a

bus schedule.

Rides can also be scheduled up to seven days in advance or for the same day within 30 minutes.

Customers within a more than 30-square-mile zone can get picked up from their doorstep and dropped off near numerous locations within the “OnDemand zone.”

A short walk to a customer’s final destination may be required. Or they can travel to a location outside of the OnDemand zone by transferring to fixed-route transit at the edge of the service area.

The new service also benefits paratransit customers by offering door-to-door service throughout the RTC service area.

RTC-OnDemand vehicles comfortably seat up to 12 passengers. Each vehicle is equipped with free WiFi and bike racks.

Rides are just $2 one-way for customers within the RTC-OnDemand zone. Paratransit customers continue to pay $3 for one-way trips within the entire RTC service area.

The rides can easily be scheduled by using the RTC-OnDemand mobile app, the RTC-OnDemand

website, or by calling (702) 676-1801.