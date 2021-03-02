New $24M Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson will create 275 jobs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new retail center is coming to Henderson. Smith’s Food & Drug is building a multi-million dollar Smith’s Marketplace to anchor the development.

The 31-acre commercial development will be at Cadence Village Center and will also feature several junior retailers and commercial pads. It will be located at Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway.

The new Smith’s Marketplace will feature food, apparel, housewares, decor, hardware and gardening items. There will also be a Murray’s Cheese Shop, Starbucks kiosk, Pizza Romana Station, freshly made sushi, floral department, Raider’s and Knight’s sport apparel, slot machines, a wine and beer tasting station, pharmacy and gas station.

“We are very excited to welcome Smiths Marketplace into our community,” said Debra March, Henderson City Mayor. “We are confident that residents in nearby neighborhoods and in surrounding communities will welcome the expanded shopping opportunities that Smiths and others are bringing to the Cadence community.”

The store will also feature 40,000 items that can be ordered online for pickup.

The store is expected to be completed in Nov. 2021.